Confirmed COVID-19 cases tumbling in North Dakota; lowest weekly total since April

State data that measure trends indicate new COVID-19 infections are plummeting in North Dakota. 

The weekly case tally reported on the state Department of Health and Human Services coronavirus dashboard on Friday stood at 552 -- half the total reported in early December, and the lowest weekly total since late April.

The dashboard is meant to reflect the direction of cases, not actual case numbers, since COVID-19 home tests are not required to be reported to the state. It's also meant to show severity of disease.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide over the week totaled 77. That was up 14 from the previous week, but the weekly number has fluctuated between 48 and 81 the past four months. Coronavirus patients took up less than 4% of occupied inpatient beds and less than 3% of intensive care unit beds in the state this week.

There were 113 new COVID-19 cases in Burleigh and Morton counties in the seven-day period, the same total as the previous week. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still increased the coronavirus transmission risk level in the two counties from low to medium. 

The CDC calculates risk based on COVID-19 case numbers and hospital data. The agency recommends that people in high-risk areas wear a mask indoors in public, and that people in medium-risk areas who have conditions that make them prone to severe illness wear a mask.

Fourteen other North Dakota counties are at medium risk, while four are at high risk -- Billings, Dunn, Golden Valley and Stark. The other 33 counties are considered at low risk.

There have been 280,583 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020, and 2,427 deaths, up five over the week.

Federal data shows that 69.1% of North Dakota adults are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 62.7%. The national averages are 78.7% and 73.1%, respectively.

Nationally, 15.1% of those eligible for an updated bivalent booster dose have received one; in North Dakota it's 14.4%. The shots provide protection against both the original coronavirus and also the newest omicron variant mutants. They're available to anyone 5 years and older.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses is at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

