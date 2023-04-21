Confirmed weekly COVID-19 cases in North Dakota are at the lowest level in a year.

The state Department of Health and Human Services' coronavirus dashboard on Friday reported 275 new cases in the past seven days, the lowest total since 267 in mid-April 2022. There were 67 new cases in Burleigh-Morton counties, stable over the week.

The state dashboard is meant to reflect the trend of cases, not actual case numbers, since COVID-19 home tests are not required to be reported to the state. It's also meant to show severity of disease.

There were 27 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state over the week. The weekly number since the beginning of the year has fluctuated between 25 and 66.

Coronavirus patients took up less than 2% of occupied inpatient beds and only about 1% of intensive care unit beds in the state over the week.

All but three of North Dakota's 53 counties are considered at low risk for coronavirus transmission. Wells, Foster and Stutsman counties are considered at medium risk, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC calculates risk based on COVID-19 case numbers and hospital data. The agency recommends that people in high-risk areas wear a mask indoors in public, and that people in medium-risk areas who have conditions that make them prone to severe illness wear a mask.

There have been 290,490 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020, and 2,504 deaths, up three over the week.

More information

Federal data shows that 69.4% of North Dakota adults are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 63%. The national averages are 79.1% and 73.4%, respectively.

Nationally, 17.7% of those eligible for an updated bivalent booster dose have received one; in North Dakota it's 16.8%. The shots provide protection against both the original coronavirus and also the newest omicron variant mutants. They're available to anyone 5 years and older.

A list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at bit.ly/3CJUniI. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are offered. Information on COVID-19 vaccines is at bit.ly/3GFoEjM. General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.