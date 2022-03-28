Conferences bring hundreds of high school students to Bismarck

Hundreds of high school students are in Bismarck this week for conferences.

About 900 students are testing their business skills against one another at the ND Future Business Leaders of America State Leadership Conference at the Bismarck Event Center. It began Sunday and continues through Tuesday.

Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford will speak at the awards session at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

About 150 middle school and high school students and their advisers are expected later this week for a conference on being tobacco-free.

The Spring 2022 Break Free Youth Action Summit at the Ramkota Hotel is organized by Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Tobacco Free North Dakota. It's offered free to participants.

National speaker Kim Homer-Vagadori from the California Youth Advocacy Network will work with students to help them be tobacco-free advocates. Students after the summit will work with their peers to create activities for Take Down Tobacco: National Day of Action on Friday and World No Tobacco Day on May 31.

