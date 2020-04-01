Community voices: Pivoting from fear to hope

When these less than desired passengers come onto your bus, there are three different ways to handle them. Option 1: PANIC. Pull over, bury your head in your hands, and allow them to overwhelm you. I think we’ll all agree this is a terrible option. Option 2: FIGHT. Yell, scream, kick and try endless solutions to get these passengers off the bus. This seems more effective than Option 1, but with many passengers, we could end up on the side of the road forever fighting and getting not even an inch closer to what really matters. This leaves our last option. Option 3: WELCOME them all and keep driving. Yes – welcome them. Say “Hi pandemic. Hurry on up and take a seat back there by anger, fear, my boss, my spouse, and my dreams for this year because I’m driving now.”