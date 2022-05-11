Community comes together to honor nurses; Connell is Health Care Hero of the Year

Raumi Kudrna believes that what makes good nurses great is their "why."

The vice president of patient care services for CHI St. Alexius Health invited two of the honorees at the Tribune's fourth annual "Nurses: The Heart of Health Care" luncheon to share their whys -- how they were inspired by the nurses who made an impact in their lives.

“Without our whys, we cannot lay the heart of nursing over the science of nursing,” Kudrna said. “And to move from good to great, you have to have both.”

Wednesday's luncheon brought together local hospitals, nursing schools and businesses to celebrate exceptional local nurses.

The event held at Bismarck State College's National Energy Center of Excellence was presented by CHI St. Alexius, Sanford Health and the North Dakota Long Term Care Association. It recognized 13 nurses who have excelled at providing care for patients and their families. Twelve of the honorees were selected by a local panel of judges. Tribune readers voted and selected Clairissa Arlt, director of nursing for Baptist Health & Rehab in Bismarck, as readers' choice.

Wendy Kopp, vice president of nursing for the Sanford Health Bismarck region, said the future looks bright thanks to the local nurses who continue to help those in need.

“I am honored to be here today to recognize our local nurses who are making a difference in the lives of our patients, our families and our communities,” Kopp said. “The sincere appreciation that I have for the care and compassion that our nurses have provided to our patients cannot be emphasized enough.”

The Health Care Hero of the Year award, originally created to recognize a person who has made a broader impact on the health care system, was presented by Renae Moch, director of Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, the award’s sponsor.

Moch said she was graciously surprised to receive the same award last year but was even more excited to present it to this year’s winner, Dr. Joan Connell of Bismarck, a pediatrician at the University of North Dakota Center for Family Medicine and former state Health Department field medical officer.

“Throughout the last two years, I had the opportunity to experience firsthand this person’s leadership, empathy and dedicated service to others,” Moch said. “This individual is a true servant leader with authentic humility, compassion, a commitment to empowering others and the courage to advocate for the greater good of the community. I certainly could not think of anyone more deserving of the title of Health Care Hero.”

After embracing Moch on stage and accepting her $1,000 prize, Connell said she had thought about a number of other people who could fit Moch’s description before it was announced that she had won.

“I am happy to accept this award because it gives me the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with the rest of you and do what we love to do -- what we were created to do -- and that's to help North Dakotans become the healthiest they can be,” Connell said.

The Tribune and its partners in the four years of the program have topped $50,000 in scholarship money raised for nursing programs. The University of Mary, North Dakota State University’s School of Nursing and Bismarck State College each received $6,000 in scholarship funds at the event.

Gov. Doug Burgum, who spoke at the luncheon, said it is important for the state to continue funding and educating students interested in nursing so that they have the opportunity to one day care for communities.

“It is not just the years of training, the skills and knowledge that you nurses bring -- the difference maker can also be your compassion, empathy and caring that you bring to your roles every day,” Burgum said. “And we’re grateful for all of that.”

Long Term Care Association President Shelly Peterson said nurses can't be thanked enough for the service they provide and for always being there when needed.

“Nurses are always busy taking care of residents and families. You never get to sit down and you never enjoy recognition. When we say thank you, you are shy and humble because of who you are,” Peterson said. “But today is really your day to be honored. You do your very very best for every North Dakotan you take care of. Thank you for giving, thank you for caring and thank you for being a nurse.”

