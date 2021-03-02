City of Williston, Sanford Health to partner on hospital

The city of Williston and Sanford Health have agreed to partner on a hospital and clinic in the oil patch hub, though when it will be built and how much it will cost aren't yet known.

The city will finance and build a hospital on the site of the former Sloulin Field Airport, and Sanford Health will lease it and operate it. The two sides hope to have an agreement finalized by end of summer.

“This is a game changer for Williston,” Mayor Howard Klug said in a statement Tuesday. “Our goal is to be a regional center for growth, and expanding health care services and infrastructure in our community is an integral part of this.”

Other components of the 800-acre Williston Square development on the former airport grounds include plans for a civic center, retail businesses, and residential homes and apartments.

