CHI St. Alexius treats 3 COVID-19 patients with plasma

CHI St. Alexius Health officials on Tuesday said three critically ill patients are improving after they received transfusions of plasma from recovered coronavirus patients on Saturday.

Two of the patients have been taken off ventilators since they received the convalescent plasma treatment. The third patient is still on a ventilator but requires less oxygen to be pumped, an encouraging sign, according to hospital officials.

The treatment is part of a national clinical trial led by the Mayo Clinic to test the effect of blood plasma in treating COVID-19.

The use of plasma is for hospitalized patients with severe cases of the coronavirus disease. Antibodies in the plasma may lessen the severity or shorten the length of the illness caused by the virus, said Dr. J’Patrick Fahn, director of hospital and critical care medicine at CHI St. Alexius.

Convalescent plasma treatment has been around for more than 100 years and can be effective at treating other diseases, but so far there is no data to show its efficacy at treating COVID-19.

The plasma administered to the three CHI patients was acquired from the New York Blood Center. North Dakota has no convalescent plasma in the state.