CHI St. Alexius staff get COVID-19 vaccine

Three front-line health care workers were the first of many CHI St. Alexius employees to receive the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Emmanuel Fermil, nurse Kristen Renner and respiratory therapist Julie Nuss received their first doses Tuesday afternoon.
"What a historic and exciting day," CHI President Kurt Schley said before the vaccinations were given. "Today we enter a new stage of hope."
The pandemic has been a challenge for hospital staff, Chief Nursing Officer Raumi Kudrna said. COVID-19 patients require a lot of care, and nurses and other front-line workers continue to provide care even though they're tired, she said.
Hospital Medicine and Critical Care Director Dr. J'Patrick Fahn said he hopes the vaccine can prevent situations he's seen in which COVID-19 patients struggle for weeks before dying.
"We hope to avoid the tragedies and fill that space with more triumphs," Fahn said.
CHI St. Alexius received 600 doses of the vaccine this week and will hold vaccination clinics for its front-line staff, Leader of Organizational Quality Jordan Weisenberger said. The hospital held its first clinic after the first three vaccinations were administered.
Nuss said she was apprehensive about getting the vaccine but decided to take it after seeing what COVID-19 does to patients. She said working as a respiratory therapist during the pandemic has been "crazy."
"This has been something you can throw everything at and sometimes it just doesn't work," Nuss said.
She said that health care workers have so far been able to treat only the symptoms of the disease rather than preventing it and that hopefully the vaccine can be a "preemptive strike."
Fermil said he was one of the first doctors in the hospital to start treating COVID-19 patients. He described the vaccine as a glimpse of the light at the end of the tunnel.
"To say that we're done is not true," he said. "But to know that it's a step in the right direction is absolutely true as well."
Sanford Health Bismarck received its first doses of the vaccine on Monday and began vaccinating its workers. The state Department of Health plans its first vaccination on Wednesday.
North Dakota expects to get 6,800 initial Pfizer doses and 13,000 initial doses of the Moderna vaccine, which still must be approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration. The FDA on Tuesday said its preliminary analysis confirmed the effectiveness and safety of the Moderna vaccine, according to The Associated Press. A panel of outside experts is expected to recommend the formula on Thursday, with the FDA's green light coming soon thereafter.
