CHI St. Alexius staff get COVID-19 vaccine

"This has been something you can throw everything at and sometimes it just doesn't work," Nuss said.

She said that health care workers have so far been able to treat only the symptoms of the disease rather than preventing it and that hopefully the vaccine can be a "preemptive strike."

Fermil said he was one of the first doctors in the hospital to start treating COVID-19 patients. He described the vaccine as a glimpse of the light at the end of the tunnel.

"To say that we're done is not true," he said. "But to know that it's a step in the right direction is absolutely true as well."

Sanford Health Bismarck received its first doses of the vaccine on Monday and began vaccinating its workers. The state Department of Health plans its first vaccination on Wednesday.

North Dakota expects to get 6,800 initial Pfizer doses and 13,000 initial doses of the Moderna vaccine, which still must be approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration. The FDA on Tuesday said its preliminary analysis confirmed the effectiveness and safety of the Moderna vaccine, according to The Associated Press. A panel of outside experts is expected to recommend the formula on Thursday, with the FDA's green light coming soon thereafter.

