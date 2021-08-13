CHI St. Alexius Health requires COVID-19 vaccine for workers; delta continues surge in North Dakota

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Delta's surge

The hospital's move is not unique -- many health care facilities are requiring the same as cases spike around the nation due primarily to delta, a highly contagious and fast-spreading variant. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has described delta as being as transmissible as chickenpox, and said it is responsible for the bulk of new COVID-19 cases.

Confirmed delta cases in North Dakota increased by nearly 50% in the past week -- from 153 to 224, according to Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section. Delta cases in the state two weeks ago numbered just 33.

North Dakota's state lab has now identified 1,604 cases of five variants, an increase of 115 from last week. In addition to the cases of the delta variant that was first identified in India, there are 1,150 cases of the variant first identified in the United Kingdom, 184 of the two California variants, 42 of the the Japan/Brazil variant and four of the South Africa variant.