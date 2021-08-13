CHI St. Alexius Health requires COVID-19 vaccine for workers; delta continues surge in North Dakota

CHI St. Alexius Health is requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1 or risk losing their jobs -- a mandate Bismarck's other hospital, Sanford Health, put in place last month.
Meanwhile, cases of the coronavirus delta variant continue to surge in North Dakota, as they are across the country.
CHI St. Alexius made its announcement Thursday on its website and social media, saying the vaccine requirement is a "condition of employment" for everyone from doctors to volunteers. The hospital already requires workers to get a flu shot. Workers can seek medical and religious exemptions.
"As health care providers we have a responsibility to help end this pandemic and protect our patients, our colleagues, and those in our communities," the hospital's statement said. "Requiring vaccination for our teams is critical to maintaining a safe care environment."
The North Dakota Medical Association, which represents physicians, has said the group supports health care facilities' decisions to require vaccines. The Minnesota Nurses Association, which represents hundreds of nurses at CHI St. Alexius, did not immediately comment Friday, telling the Tribune it was "in the process of meeting with our member leaders and those at the bedside to understand their response to these mandates."
Delta's surge
The hospital's move is not unique -- many health care facilities are requiring the same as cases spike around the nation due primarily to delta, a highly contagious and fast-spreading variant. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has described delta as being as transmissible as chickenpox, and said it is responsible for the bulk of new COVID-19 cases.
Confirmed delta cases in North Dakota increased by nearly 50% in the past week -- from 153 to 224, according to Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section. Delta cases in the state two weeks ago numbered just 33.
North Dakota's state lab has now identified 1,604 cases of five variants, an increase of 115 from last week. In addition to the cases of the delta variant that was first identified in India, there are 1,150 cases of the variant first identified in the United Kingdom, 184 of the two California variants, 42 of the the Japan/Brazil variant and four of the South Africa variant.
The actual number of variant cases in North Dakota is almost certainly higher than the data indicate, since only a fraction of virus test samples undergo the more complex process through which variants are determined. Kruger has said the sharp increase in delta cases is due entirely to the variant's increased prevalence, and not to increased testing.
State officials have now linked delta to two deaths, along with 21 hospitalizations. Total variant-related confirmed deaths are at 12, with hospitalizations at 131.
