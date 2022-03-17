 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHI St. Alexius Health president resigns

Kurt Schley, former president of CHI St. Alexius Health

 Tom Stromme

CHI St. Alexius Health President Kurt Schley has resigned.

His final day with the health care provider was Feb. 18, spokesman Jeremy Fettig said. Schley joined CHI St. Alexius in 2015.

The hospital is conducting a national search for his replacement.

"We are grateful for his dedication to our mission, and wish him the very best," Fettig said. He said that he did not know the reason Schley left.

Vice President of Finance Deb Mohesky is serving as the interim president.

A telephone number for Schley couldn't be found. His wife did not respond to a Facebook message seeking information on why he left.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

