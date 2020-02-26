Center man could be one of the longest-living heart transplant patients, friends say

“They couldn’t believe it,” he said.

After a few months, doctors decided he didn’t need to undergo rehabilitation. He returned to Center on Thanksgiving Day.

Living long

Today, Gullickson lives on his farm with his son and daughter -- a place he’s lived his whole life except for when he served in the Army and was posted in West Germany from 1956-58.

He feels he is in good health, but the medication he takes to prevent heart rejection can be a nuisance, he said. The pills often cause his joints to become stiff and prompt the development of corns, a type of callus made of dead skin, -- which a doctor in Bismarck freezes off.

"I'm fortunate I've got family around me so they help me when I need help," he said.

Gullickson often plays cards with his friends at the senior citizen center, the Golden Age Club.

One of his friends, Sherry Cotton, said she researched other living heart transplant patients. She hasn’t found one who has lived with a donated heart as long as Gullickson.