Cass County surpasses Burleigh County in COVID-19 cases; state total rises to 122

Nine more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Cass County, pushing it past Burleigh County for most in North Dakota.

The state Department of Health on Tuesday morning reported 13 new cases statewide of COVID-19, the disease that results from the coronavirus, pushing the total to 122. Twenty people have been hospitalized, and 25 people have recovered. There have been three deaths -- in Morton, Cass and McHenry counties.

None of the new cases is in Burleigh County, which had led the state for almost two weeks. The county's total remains at 29, while Cass County's total has climbed to 32. The increase there has been expected, as results come in from a batch of 300 tests collected in the county that were sent to a backlogged national lab.

Cass County, home to Fargo, is North Dakota's most populous, with 182,000 people. Burleigh County, home to Bismarck, is the second-most populous, with nearly 95,300 people.

The other new cases reported early Tuesday include the first two confirmed in Williams County, home to Williston, along with one in Mountrail County and one in Grant County.

State and private labs have tested 4,181 people, with 4,059 being negative.

