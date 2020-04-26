Cass County sees another virus-related death; North Dakota reports 64 new cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

North Dakota reported one more coronavirus-related death Sunday and 64 new cases statewide.

Seventeen people have now died with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus. The most recent death was a Cass County woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions.

It's unclear whether any of the 10 deaths so far in Cass County are tied to outbreaks at long-term care facilities. Coronavirus cases have been confirmed at 10 such facilities in the county, according to the North Dakota Department of Health website.

The positive cases reported Sunday came from a batch of 1,097 tests processed the previous day. Just one new case was reported in western North Dakota in Stark County. None were in Burleigh or Morton counties.

The bulk of the new cases, 40, were in Cass County.

The North Dakota National Guard conducted targeted testing there this weekend, administering drive-up tests Saturday in the Fargodome parking lot.

Grand Forks County also saw a substantial number of new cases at 22. The county is home to LM Wind Power, a wind turbine manufacturing facility that is the site of a recent outbreak.