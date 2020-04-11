Cass County has second COVID-19 death; statewide case total nears 300

Cass County leads the state with 95 cases; Burleigh County is second with 49. Neighboring Morton County has 19. Stark County has the third-most cases in the state, with 30, and Mountrail County, which encompasses the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, is fourth with 21.

The state this weekend plans testing in some coronavirus “hot spot” areas such as Mountrail County, Burgum said Thursday. Mountrail has a positive test rate of 14.1%. By comparison, Burleigh County’s rate is 3.5%.

“As we dial up our capability, which we practiced last weekend in terms of being able to do testing, we will be, this weekend, conducting some testing in some of our hot spot areas to try to make sure that we’re really able to identify (cases) and then do the appropriate targeted isolation/quarantine to slow the spread in those areas where we’re showing a high percentage,” Burgum said.

The state conducted drive-thru surveillance testing in the rural southwestern towns of Amidon and Gladstone last weekend. A total of 735 samples were collected, and so many people turned out that some had to be turned away because testing kits ran out. Six people tested positive, including three who had no symptoms.