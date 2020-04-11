Cass County has second COVID-19 death; statewide case total nears 300

A Cass County woman is the seventh victim of COVID-19 in North Dakota, the state Department of Health reported Saturday, as testing in the state surpassed 10,000 people.
Gov. Doug Burgum had announced the death during his Friday afternoon briefing, but full details weren't available at the time.
Health officials on Saturday said the woman in her 70s had underlying health conditions and acquired the coronavirus through community spread.
Cass County joins Stark County in having two COVID-19-related deaths. Cass County is home to Fargo, and Stark County to Dickinson. Other deaths have occurred in Morton, Emmons and McHenry counties.
The health department on Saturday reported 15 more positive cases statewide, including one in Burleigh County, home to Bismarck, seven in Cass County, two in Williams County, home to Williston, and one each in Stark, Mountrail, Ward, Richland and Rolette counties.
The statewide case total is now 293, with 119 recovered. Thirty-six people have been hospitalized; 10 remain so.
State and private labs have tested 10,080 people, with 9,787 being negative. Burgum has stressed that because testing data lags and not everyone is tested, the actual number of positive cases in the state could be 10 times higher.
Cass County leads the state with 95 cases; Burleigh County is second with 49. Neighboring Morton County has 19. Stark County has the third-most cases in the state, with 30, and Mountrail County, which encompasses the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, is fourth with 21.
The state this weekend plans testing in some coronavirus “hot spot” areas such as Mountrail County, Burgum said Thursday. Mountrail has a positive test rate of 14.1%. By comparison, Burleigh County’s rate is 3.5%.
“As we dial up our capability, which we practiced last weekend in terms of being able to do testing, we will be, this weekend, conducting some testing in some of our hot spot areas to try to make sure that we’re really able to identify (cases) and then do the appropriate targeted isolation/quarantine to slow the spread in those areas where we’re showing a high percentage,” Burgum said.
The state conducted drive-thru surveillance testing in the rural southwestern towns of Amidon and Gladstone last weekend. A total of 735 samples were collected, and so many people turned out that some had to be turned away because testing kits ran out. Six people tested positive, including three who had no symptoms.
Burgum said the testing not only showed that asymptomatic people can have the disease, it reinforced the need for people to be aware they can get COVID-19 from people who aren’t showing symptoms.
The testing in a rural area with almost no identified cases will help shape the state’s modeling and could have bigger impacts nationwide, where little of such testing has been done, according to the governor.
The department reports case numbers to the news media, on social media and on its website at: www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
