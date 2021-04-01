Cases of COVID-19 variants increase in North Dakota; spike in overall cases continues

Variant coronavirus strains are increasing in North Dakota, as overall cases of COVID-19 continue to spike.

The state lab as of Thursday had identified 35 cases of variants, according to Kirby Kruger, director of the Health Department's Disease Control Division: 13 of the strain first identified in the United Kingdom, 20 of the two new strains first identified in California, and the first case of the strain identified in South Africa. That case involved a person who had traveled to the African country.

The total is triple what it was in mid-March, but not unexpected.

"I think we expected that we would see more of this, especially as people are out and about more," Kruger said.

All of the people infected by the variants have since recovered. The state did not identify them or say where they are from, citing privacy.

The U.K. and South African variants are considered about 50% more infectious that the regular COVID-19 strain, and the California strains are about 20% more infectious. Available vaccines are expected to be effective against all of the variants.