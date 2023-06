The Bismarck Cancer Center is hosting its 14th annual Ice Cream Social and Celebration Picnic on Tuesday.

The event is from 5-7 p.m. at the Community Shelter in Bismarck's Sertoma Park.

All local cancer survivors and their guests are invited to attend the free celebration of cupcakes and Cold Stone Creamery ice cream. The band Cotton Wood will be providing entertainment, and Vivian the pink fire truck will be on display.