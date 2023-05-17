Weather and health officials in North Dakota on Wednesday warned residents about smoky skies and potentially unhealthy breathing conditions due to wildfires that are raging in western Canada.

Smoke began entering the state on Tuesday, and moved west to east on Wednesday as a cold front pushed through, reducing visibility to as low as half a mile in some areas, according to the National Weather Service. The agency reported significant smoke in the Williston area at midday.

Extremely small particles of ash and soot, known as particulate matter, were increasing across northwestern North Dakota late morning, according to the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality. Particulate matter can irritate the respiratory system, especially for those who suffer from lung conditions or allergies. The agency advised those people and also the elderly and young children to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure.

People reacting to smoke to the extent that it affects breathing should seek immediate help from a medical provider, DEQ said.

Information on wildfires and air quality is on the DEQ website, at bit.ly/3OhrD7E. The air quality across much of western North Dakota at midday was rated either "unhealthy" or "hazardous." Bismarck's air quality early in the afternoon was still rated in the "good" category, according to the federal Environmental Protection Agency's map of fire and smoke conditions, at https://fire.airnow.gov/. However, the smoke began blanketing the capital city around 2 p.m.

The AirNow mobile phone app, and many other weather apps, also include air quality information.

Dozens of fires this month have scorched about 1 million acres in the Canadian province of Alberta. Fires also have broken out in the provinces of British Columbia and Saskatchewan. Smoke has traveled as far north as the Arctic Circle and as far east as the East Coast of the U.S., according to AccuWeather.

The smoky conditions in North Dakota were expected to ease on Thursday, according to the weather service. But the cold front will linger. Cold temperatures are expected Thursday night into Friday morning, and areas of frost with the potential to impact sensitive vegetation are possible across western and portions of central North Dakota. Bismarck's overnight low is forecast to be 37 degrees.