Smoke from wildfires raging in Canada once again reduced air quality across North Dakota on Wednesday.

Hundreds of wildfires have burned across Canada this spring, scorching more than 12 million acres, prompting the evacuations of thousands of people and sending dense smoke across that country and the U.S., as far as the East Coast. Smoky skies were prevalent across North Dakota during parts of May, and smoke reduced visibility in several areas again Wednesday.

Much of the smoke was in higher elevations. Ground-level impacts were worst in the north central and eastern parts of North Dakota. Air quality in the Bottineau, Devils Lake, and Red River Valley regions was rated as "unhealthy" or "unhealthy for sensitive groups" at various times throughout the day, according to AirNow, a partnership of many federal and state agencies including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Air quality throughout western North Dakota including Bismarck was mostly rated "moderate."

"We may see some air quality issues over the next few days across the Upper Midwest, especially the eastern Dakotas through Minnesota and northern Wisconsin and upper Michigan due to some of the lower level smoke from numerous fires burning across northern and northwestern Ontario," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

Nearly all of northern Minnesota was considered to have unhealthy air Wednesday, and that state's Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert for the region.

The smoke is expected to dissipate by Friday due to a combination of storms and shifting winds, according to AccuWeather. The National Weather Service reports that thunderstorms are expected Wednesday night across western North Dakota, while storms are possible Thursday for the rest of the state.

However, wildfires north of the border are expected to remain a problem in coming months, according to Natural Resources Canada.

“We are already seeing one of the worst wildfire seasons on record, and we must prepare for a long summer," Steven Guilbeault, Canada's minister of environment and climate change, said in a recent statement.

Smoky skies in North Dakota are likely to be an off-and-on issue in North Dakota, according to Ryan Mills, manager of ambient air monitoring for North Dakota's Department of Environmental Quality.

"It seems these fires are in areas not easily accessible for fire crews," he said. "One source even said that this may be a problem until the snow comes this fall. Only a guess at best; pray for some heavy rains in the short term."

DEQ advised residents -- especially the elderly, young children and people with respiratory conditions -- to consider limiting prolonged outdoor activities in smoky areas.

Extremely small particles of ash and soot, known as particulate matter, were increasing due to the smoke, according to DEQ. Particulate matter can irritate the respiratory system, especially for those who suffer from lung conditions or allergies.

People reacting to smoke to the extent that it affects breathing are advised to seek immediate help from a medical provider.

General health-related smoke questions can be directed to the state Health and Human Services Operating Center at 701-328-0707.

DEQ also offered these tips for dealing with the smoke:

Stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside.

Reduce outside physical activity.

Set air conditioning units and car vent systems to "recirculate" to prevent outside air from moving inside.

Information on wildfires and air quality is on the DEQ website, at bit.ly/3OhrD7E. The EPA's map of fire and smoke conditions is at https://fire.airnow.gov/. The AirNow mobile phone app, and many other weather apps, also include air quality information. Wildfire smoke pattern predictions can be found at https://firesmoke.ca/forecasts/current/.