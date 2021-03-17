California COVID-19 variants surface in North Dakota; state also confirms more cases of UK variant

Variant coronavirus strains first identified in California in the latter half of 2020 have now surfaced in North Dakota, where state officials also have confirmed more cases of the variant first detected in the United Kingdom last fall.

There are two cases of each of the two new California strains in North Dakota -- four total cases -- along with seven confirmed cases of the U.K. strain, Kirby Kruger, disease control director for the Health Department, told the Tribune on Wednesday. All 11 people have recovered, he said. Their names and cities of residence haven't been released due to medical privacy reasons.

The initial two U.K. variant cases in North Dakota were identified in mid-February. Two other cases were later identified in that "cluster," and since then three other cases have been reported with no relationship to the first cluster, according to Kruger.

Two of the four California strain cases were close contacts. Only one of the four people had traveled out of state, and not to California, according to Kruger.