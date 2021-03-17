California COVID-19 variants surface in North Dakota; state also confirms more cases of UK variant

Variant coronavirus strains first identified in California in the latter half of 2020 have now surfaced in North Dakota, where state officials also have confirmed more cases of the variant first detected in the United Kingdom last fall.
There are two cases of each of the two new California strains in North Dakota -- four total cases -- along with seven confirmed cases of the U.K. strain, Kirby Kruger, disease control director for the Health Department, told the Tribune on Wednesday. All 11 people have recovered, he said. Their names and cities of residence haven't been released due to medical privacy reasons.
The initial two U.K. variant cases in North Dakota were identified in mid-February. Two other cases were later identified in that "cluster," and since then three other cases have been reported with no relationship to the first cluster, according to Kruger.
Two of the four California strain cases were close contacts. Only one of the four people had traveled out of state, and not to California, according to Kruger.
The North Dakota cases involving the California strains were identified earlier and included when the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday added those two strains to its list of "variants of concern" -- a threat level in the middle of "variants of interest" and "variants of high consequence." The U.K., South Africa and Brazil variants also are in the middle category. There are three other variants in the low category and none in the high.
A federal tracker shows none of the South Africa or Brazil variants in North Dakota, and only 169 in the entire country. There are nearly 4,700 cases of the U.K. variant identified in the U.S.
Montana and South Dakota have cases of just the U.K. variant. Minnesota has cases of all three overseas variants, according to the CDC. The agency's tracker doesn't yet include the California variants, and it wasn't clear if they have been identified in North Dakota's neighbors.
All of the variants seem to spread more easily and quickly than others, according to the CDC. The available COVID-19 vaccines appear to be effective against the overseas variants. More study is being done on the California variants.
For more information, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.
Daily data and vaccines
Reported active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota on Wednesday rose above 700 for the first time in nearly three weeks.
There were 711 active cases statewide, with 76 in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the Health Department.
State officials reported 134 new cases and calculated a positivity rate of 3.56% from 5,372 tests completed Tuesday.
Since the onset of the pandemic in North Dakota last March there have been 101,284 confirmed cases, with 99,114 recoveries, 3,902 hospitalizations and 1,459 deaths. One new death was reported Wednesday. Current hospitalizations increased by one from the previous day, to 16.
More than 307,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state, to about 184,000 people. Some vaccines require two doses.
Mandan-based Custer Health on Wednesday announced that it was opening vaccine clinics to the general population.
“We are excited to make the move to the final phase of COVID vaccinations,” Custer Health Administrator Erin Ourada said in a statement. “If you did not previously qualify for vaccine, please sign up, as it will now be available to everyone within the qualifying age range.”
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health continues vaccinating members of Phase 1C. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups.
Tourism report
North Dakota's Tourism Division says its strategy to advertise the state's outdoor destinations amid the coronavirus pandemic paid off in 2020 with increased visitation.
The “follow your curiosity, not the crowds” messaging helped spur a 21% increase over 2019, to 18.7 million visitors, according to the division's annual report. However, the $2.1 billion that visitors spent was down 31%, though the division says that wasn't as bad as the national average of a 45% decline.
“2020 was a year of disruption and hardship for the travel and tourism industry,” Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman said in a statement Wednesday. “Still, North Dakota has competitive advantages that allowed us to continue drawing visitors throughout the year and inspire future trips.”
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.