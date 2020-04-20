Business closure rally held at Capitol; 3 more people die of COVID-19 in North Dakota

The only item check-marked Monday was sufficient health care capacity. State officials are working with business associations for industries that have high person-to-person contact to develop new standard operating procedures, Burgum said.

The governor also announced that National Guard Brig. Gen. Robert Schulte has been tabbed to lead the effort to build up widespread rapid testing, and retired National Information Solutions Cooperative President and CEO Vern Dosch will head up the contact tracing team.

New cases, deaths

The three COVID-19 deaths announced by the Department of Health on Monday brought the state's total to 13.

All three of the new deaths from the coronavirus disease were in Cass County, home to Fargo, raising the county's total to six. The new victims were a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s. All three had underlying health conditions, according to the state Department of Health.

The agency on Monday reported 42 more positive cases statewide. The bulk of them were in Cass County, which saw its total rise by 34 to 246, more than a third of the state's total of 627. Burgum has stressed that because testing data lags and not everyone is tested, the actual number of positive cases in the state could be 10 times higher.