Business closure rally held at Capitol; 3 more people die of COVID-19 in North Dakota

A push against business closures meant to curb the spread of the new coronavirus brought about 150 people to the North Dakota Capitol grounds on Monday, as government officials separately announced the deaths of three more people from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Gov. Doug Burgum during his daily briefing also detailed an eight-part plan for reopening the state.
The "Protest to Put North Dakota Back to Work" was organized by Health Freedom North Dakota, a nonprofit that advocates for personal choice. Similar protests have been held in other states, including Minnesota.
Burgum has ordered eating and drinking establishments, as well as recreation and entertainment businesses, to close to on-site services. He's also ordered the closure of "personal service" businesses such as beauty salons, massage parlors, and tattoo and body art businesses. The goal is to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Violations can carry a fine up to $1,000.
Burgum during his afternoon briefing noted that "the majority of the economy in North Dakota remains open."
"All of agriculture, all of the energy segment, all of health care," he said. "Education -- both K-12 and higher ed -- is being delivered through distance, but those institutions are all running and active every day, and so we've got a wide majority of our economy still going."
Protest co-organizer Alexis Wangler, 28, of Linton, said she is thankful Burgum hasn't issued a general stay-at-home order but looks forward to the time when everyone can go back to work.
"We're all essential," she said, using the term given to workers deemed critical by the federal government and allowed to keep working.
John Sorenson, 22, of Valley City, who attended the rally, said he doesn't deny the risks that come with the virus but sees Burgum's order as an overreach.
"Where we're at is too far already," he said.
Burgum said 27 of his coronavirus-related executive orders have dealt with cutting government red tape and only one has mandated business closures, "and those are businesses where we had high opportunity for transmissional contact."
Former nonprofit director Don Morrison, 69, of Bismarck, who did not attend the rally, said laid-off workers and shuttered businesses need community support but that "if we open the economy prematurely and don't adhere to the guidelines, then we'll have a worse economy for a longer time and more people will die."
Burgum said the state's "ND Smart Restart" plan to rebuild economic activity in stages has eight requirements:
- Widespread rapid testing
- Robust contact tracing
- Targeted, effective containment
- Protections for the most vulnerable
- Sufficient health care capacity
- Ample availability of personal protective equipment
- Preparations for a second surge
- New standard operating procedures for businesses
The only item check-marked Monday was sufficient health care capacity. State officials are working with business associations for industries that have high person-to-person contact to develop new standard operating procedures, Burgum said.
The governor also announced that National Guard Brig. Gen. Robert Schulte has been tabbed to lead the effort to build up widespread rapid testing, and retired National Information Solutions Cooperative President and CEO Vern Dosch will head up the contact tracing team.
New cases, deaths
The three COVID-19 deaths announced by the Department of Health on Monday brought the state's total to 13.
All three of the new deaths from the coronavirus disease were in Cass County, home to Fargo, raising the county's total to six. The new victims were a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s. All three had underlying health conditions, according to the state Department of Health.
The agency on Monday reported 42 more positive cases statewide. The bulk of them were in Cass County, which saw its total rise by 34 to 246, more than a third of the state's total of 627. Burgum has stressed that because testing data lags and not everyone is tested, the actual number of positive cases in the state could be 10 times higher.
Grand Forks County, where an outbreak occurred last week at the LM Wind Power facility in the city of Grand Forks, had four new cases, raising its total to 138. Of those, 128 are tied to the plant that manufactures wind turbine blades, health officials said Monday. The state conducted drive-thru screening of 426 people in the LM Wind Power parking lot on Thursday, and all of those tests have now been processed. There are nearly 900 workers at the plant, and more testing is being considered this week, along with additional contact tracing.
Other new cases reported Monday were in Dunn, Nelson and Stutsman counties.
State and private labs have tested 14,747 people for COVID-19, with 14,120 being negative. The 1,117 daily tests reported Monday was a high for the state.
"We're working on doubling our testing capacity, and this is progress," Burgum said.
Statewide, 53 people have been hospitalized, 17 remain so, and 189 people have recovered.
Other matters
A worker at the state-owned North Dakota Mill and Elevator in Grand Forks tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend, and the plant was shut down.
The worker was a roommate of an employee at LM Wind Power, and did not work after experiencing symptoms, according to Burgum. The mill has directed the worker and nine others on the worker’s night shift crew to quarantine at home.
Mill President and CEO Vance Taylor is working with health officials to make sure the plant has been properly cleaned before it reopens. About 150 people work there.
Burgum and the state Information Technology Department announced Monday that state and private entities have created an online portal to help supply personal protective equipment throughout North Dakota.
The group comprises North Dakota’s Information Technology Department, EduTech, Gateway to Science and Microsoft, with support from a $20,000 Microsoft Philanthropies Tech Spark grant.
People and groups with equipment such as 3D printers and laser cutters can register through the portal at gatewaytoscience.org/nd-covid19/ to help produce protective equipment such as face shields. Donations also are welcomed.
Face shields constructed from 3D printers will be inspected by North Dakota’s Department of Health and donated to fill needs.
The portal already has received requests for 174 face shields from five local entities throughout the state.
“These are all to be fulfilled by local school districts,” Burgum said.
(Reporter Jack Dura contributed to this story)
