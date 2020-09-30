Burleigh-Morton sees big September increase in COVID-19 data; local task force seeks more data

"If we're going to be trying to do all of the work locally, we need some of that data to make decisions without having to wait for it," Moch said.

Bakken added that "until we have that information, we're guessing."

Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius employees have brought concerns about diminishing hospital capacity to the task force. The state health department's public COVID-19 dashboard lists numbers of licensed beds available statewide, but not all of those beds are staffed.

The Tribune on Wednesday asked the heath department for data on available staffed beds in Bismarck. As of Tuesday, there were 12 available beds including two intensive care unit beds at CHI St. Alexius, and three available beds but no ICU beds at Sanford, according to the data the Tribune received. Sanford announced on Tuesday that it was opening a new unit with 14 total beds, including six designated for intensive care patients.

Bakken noted that the state's goal has been to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed.

