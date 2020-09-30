Burleigh-Morton sees big September increase in COVID-19 data; 5 more deaths reported Wednesday

Burleigh and Morton counties closed out September with 125 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five more coronavirus-related deaths.

The new daily data from the state Department of Health on the final day of the month Wednesday brings total cases reported during September in the two counties to 2,472 -- nearly half of their pandemic total of 5,122. Active cases in Burleigh-Morton on Wednesday totaled 959 -- an 85% increase from the beginning of the month. Burleigh continued to lead the state in active cases, with 703.

The region has seen a steady rise in COVID-19 numbers since the beginning of August, coinciding with the reopening of the economy, more gatherings of people and a large increase in testing. A task force of state and local officials has been working since Aug. 7 to try to address the spike.

State health officials on Wednesday reported 84 new cases in Burleigh, 41 in Morton and 447 statewide, raising the pandemic total to 21,846. Active cases statewide rose slightly, to 3,661.

