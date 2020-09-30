Burleigh-Morton sees big September increase in COVID-19 data; 5 more deaths reported Wednesday

Burleigh and Morton counties closed out September with 125 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five more coronavirus-related deaths.
The new daily data from the state Department of Health on the final day of the month Wednesday brings total cases reported during September in the two counties to 2,472 -- nearly half of their pandemic total of 5,122. Active cases in Burleigh-Morton on Wednesday totaled 959 -- an 85% increase from the beginning of the month. Burleigh continued to lead the state in active cases, with 703.
The region has seen a steady rise in COVID-19 numbers since the beginning of August, coinciding with the reopening of the economy, more gatherings of people and a large increase in testing. A task force of state and local officials has been working since Aug. 7 to try to address the spike.
State health officials on Wednesday reported 84 new cases in Burleigh, 41 in Morton and 447 statewide, raising the pandemic total to 21,846. Active cases statewide rose slightly, to 3,661.
The department reported the coronavirus-related deaths of Burleigh men in their 80s and 90s and a woman in her 70s, a Morton man in his 60s and woman in her 90s, an Emmons County man in his 80s, a Mercer County woman in her 90s and a McLean County woman in her 90s. All had underlying medical conditions, according to the state. The eight deaths brought the state total to 247.
Burleigh ended the month with 49 total pandemic deaths and Morton with 28. Nearly three-fourths of the combined total of 77 were reported in September. Deaths aren't necessarily reported the day they occur -- death certificate filings can take up to 10 days under state law.
There have been 17,938 recoveries statewide since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March, and 859 hospitalizations. Current coronavirus-related hospitalizations dropped to 89 from an all-time high of 105 early in the week.
The number of North Dakota residents tested for coronavirus at least once is at 241,484 and total tests number 636,374.
Burleigh and Morton counties are in the yellow "moderate" risk level, which is in the middle of the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The protocols are not enforced.
Fourteen other North Dakota counties are at yellow, 25 are in the green or "low" risk level and 12 are in the blue "new normal" level. The state reviews the county risk levels on a weekly basis.
For more detailed information on county risk levels and on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
