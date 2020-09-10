Burleigh-Morton sees big jump in COVID-19 cases, and 2 more deaths

State health officials on Thursday reported the highest combined number of new COVID-19 cases in Burleigh and Morton counties in the past two months, along with two more coronavirus-related deaths in Burleigh.
The two counties have seen cases spike in August and September with the reopening of the economy, increased gatherings of people and more public testing. New cases reported Thursday totaled 96 -- more than one-fourth of the daily state total of 337.
Active cases in the two counties reached 586 -- the second-highest total in the past two months -- and they're also spiking in long-term care facilities in Bismarck-Mandan. State data show 111 active cases in 10 facilities, with many of the most recent reports coming this week.
The Burleigh County deaths both were men in their 80s with underlying medical conditions. The state Department of Health also reported the death of a Dunn County woman in her 90s with underlying conditions. It was the first coronavirus-related death confirmed in the rural western county. Burleigh County's total is at 22.
The three new deaths reported Thursday bring the state total since the start of the pandemic to 160.
Active cases statewide rose by 133 to 2,353, after three straight days of declines from Sunday's all-time high of 2,653. Hospitalizations rose by nine to 62. A total of 624 people have been hospitalized at some point since the start of the pandemic. A total of 11,930 people are considered by the state to be recovered, out of 14,443 positive cases.
The number of North Dakotans tested for coronavirus at least once is at 214,292 and total tests number 518,090, including 6,358 tests completed Wednesday.
Burleigh and Morton counties remain in the yellow "moderate" risk level, which is in the middle of the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
Six other North Dakota counties are at yellow, 13 are in the blue "new normal" level, and 32 are in the green or "low" risk level. The state will review the county risk levels again next week.
For more detailed information on county risk levels and on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
