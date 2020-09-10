Burleigh-Morton sees big jump in COVID-19 cases, and 2 more deaths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State health officials on Thursday reported the highest combined number of new COVID-19 cases in Burleigh and Morton counties in the past two months, along with two more coronavirus-related deaths in Burleigh.

The two counties have seen cases spike in August and September with the reopening of the economy, increased gatherings of people and more public testing. New cases reported Thursday totaled 96 -- more than one-fourth of the daily state total of 337.

Active cases in the two counties reached 586 -- the second-highest total in the past two months -- and they're also spiking in long-term care facilities in Bismarck-Mandan. State data show 111 active cases in 10 facilities, with many of the most recent reports coming this week.

The Burleigh County deaths both were men in their 80s with underlying medical conditions. The state Department of Health also reported the death of a Dunn County woman in her 90s with underlying conditions. It was the first coronavirus-related death confirmed in the rural western county. Burleigh County's total is at 22.

The three new deaths reported Thursday bring the state total since the start of the pandemic to 160.