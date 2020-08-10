Burleigh, Morton lead North Dakota in active cases as new statewide record set

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Burleigh and Morton counties now lead the state with the most active cases of COVID-19, and the state has set a new active case record.

Morton has surpassed Cass County, home to Fargo, in terms of active cases, according to coronavirus figures reported by North Dakota health officials Monday. Morton has 115 active cases to Cass's 107.

For over a month, Burleigh has had the most active cases in the state. Another 30 cases were reported in the county Monday, bringing its active total to 294. Sixteen more cases were reported in Morton County.

Other counties that saw a significant number of new cases Monday include Ward, home to Minot, with 12, as well as McLean County north of Bismarck with 11.

Health officials reported 117 new virus cases statewide Monday, bringing the number of active cases to an all-time high of 1,166.

The latest cases stem from a batch of 4,590 tests processed in labs on Sunday.

One more person has died with COVID-19, a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions from Stutsman County, home to Jamestown. Since the start of the pandemic, 113 North Dakota residents have died with the illness.

Statewide, 48 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.