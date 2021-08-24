Burleigh-Morton health officials issue plea for public to help stem COVID-19 spike

Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck recently announced vaccine mandates as a condition of employment, as did the Missouri Slope skilled nursing facility. People who oppose mandatory vaccination have responded with protests outside of the two hospitals, which they say will continue on a weekly basis.

Dr. Robert Tanous, medical director for Mid Dakota Clinic, said in Tuesday's statement that “We are fighting an uphill battle every day, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Get vaccinated. Wear a mask. Realize that this pandemic is still here."

About 673,100 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 99,800 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 50.3% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 22.3% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.

North Dakota's rate of total coronavirus vaccine doses administered -- 90,138 people per 100,000 population -- is one of the lowest in the nation, according to the CDC tracking site.