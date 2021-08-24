Burleigh-Morton health officials issue plea for public to help stem COVID-19 spike

Health care leaders in Burleigh and Morton counties on Tuesday issued a plea for the public to help stem a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, state officials reported the highest daily total of new coronavirus cases since mid-December, and two more deaths.
The statement from Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, Custer Health in Mandan, Sanford Health, CHI St. Alexius Health, Mid Dakota Clinic and Bismarck Cancer Center urged people who are not vaccinated to get a shot, stressing that "The COVID-19 pandemic is not over."
"Over the past several days positive cases have continued to increase in Burleigh and Morton counties while local hospitals have seen an increase in patients treated for COVID-19, including many who are young and otherwise healthy," the statement said. "This upward trend is especially concerning as the delta variant has become the predominant variant for positive cases and vaccination rates in the community are low."
Active virus cases in Burleigh-Morton on Tuesday totaled 382, the highest in eight months. Both counties are in the "high risk" category for community transition, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 data tracker website.
State data showed just four available staffed inpatient beds at Sanford Health hospital in Bismarck, and no beds in either category at CHI St. Alexius Health.
"The vast majority of hospitalized patients with COVID are not vaccinated, and this is now being called a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” CHI St. Alexius President Kurt Schley said.
Virus cases began rising sharply statewide last September and October, leading to pandemic highs in November and December before a steep drop in cases that coincided with the availability of vaccines. Cases this summer were relatively low until the onset of the delta variant in July.
“We are experiencing the same concerning COVID-19 trends as we did last year at this time," said Dr. David Field, regional health officer for Custer Health. "Positivity rates are actually higher now than this same time last year.”
The statewide 14-day rolling average test positivity rate stood at 5.9% as of Monday, compared with 3.26% on the same day last year, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.
Available staffed hospital beds in the state Tuesday -- 235, plus 29 ICU beds -- are comparable to last year at this time. COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to a pandemic high of 332 on Nov. 16.
“The COVID surge related to the delta variant is real and it is stretching resources for all of us working in health care,” Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch said. “Please take the time to learn the facts about the COVID-19 vaccine and follow recommendations from local health experts. People need to act now to limit the lasting impact this ongoing surge will have on our community.”
The plea by local health officials came a day after state officials encouraged unvaccinated residents to get shots before delta takes a toll on the state. That came after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it had fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people 16 and older, which health officials hope will ease fears about vaccine safety.
“Today's announcement that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine meets the FDA’s high standards for full approval instills further confidence that the vaccine is safe and effective and helps address vaccine hesitancy related to the emergency use authorization," Gov. Doug Burgum said in a Monday statement. "Individuals who still have questions or concerns about the vaccines are encouraged to visit with their doctor or medical provider.”
State Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell explained the difference between full approval and emergency use authorization. For a vaccine to be approved, there must be a high amount of data, inspections of the facilities where it's manufactured and "a prolonged period of time" for the FDA to review the data -- more rigorous than the requirements for emergency use authorization.
Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck recently announced vaccine mandates as a condition of employment, as did the Missouri Slope skilled nursing facility. People who oppose mandatory vaccination have responded with protests outside of the two hospitals, which they say will continue on a weekly basis.
Dr. Robert Tanous, medical director for Mid Dakota Clinic, said in Tuesday's statement that “We are fighting an uphill battle every day, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Get vaccinated. Wear a mask. Realize that this pandemic is still here."
About 673,100 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 99,800 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 50.3% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 22.3% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
North Dakota's rate of total coronavirus vaccine doses administered -- 90,138 people per 100,000 population -- is one of the lowest in the nation, according to the CDC tracking site.
“With the delta variant being predominant in the community, we are very concerned for our vulnerable pediatric population who do not yet have access to COVID-19 vaccine,” Bismarck-Burleigh Health Officer Dr. David Pengilly said. “Those under the age of 12 are not eligible yet for COVID-19 vaccine, so we all need to do what we can to protect our kids. Masking indoors is the most readily available method to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially for students returning to school.”
More daily data
The state Health Department confirmed 401 new virus cases from 5,386 tests completed Monday, and calculated a positivity rate of 8.03%. New daily cases have not surpassed 400 since late last year.
Active COVID-19 cases rose to 1,688 statewide -- a 12% jump from Monday and a 53% increase from a week ago. Active cases have not been this high since early January.
Two more virus-related deaths were reported, bringing the pandemic total to 1,553. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed virus-related deaths, but Burleigh and Morton counties' death totals on the dashboard did not change, at 199 and 102, respectively.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, North Dakota has had 115,312 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 112,071 recoveries and 4,553 hospitalizations. Fifty eight COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Tuesday, down eight from Monday.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. That's calculated based on new cases per capita and testing results. All but nine of North Dakota's 53 counties are in those two categories, with most in the high category. Burleigh and Morton both are in the high category, according to the agency's COVID-19 data tracker website.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html. For information on county-level virus transmission risks, go to https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.