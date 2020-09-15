Burleigh-Morton has 2 more COVID-19 deaths; area cases continue to spike in September

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Burleigh and Morton counties have surpassed 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the month of September with half the month to go, and state health officials on Tuesday also reported two more deaths in the region where coronavirus continues to spike.

A Burleigh man in his 80s and a Morton man in his 80s brought the counties' COVID-19-related death total since the start of the pandemic to 36 and the statewide total to 172. Both men had underlying medical conditions, according to the state Department of Health.

The agency reported 235 new coronavirus cases in 36 counties, including 79 in Burleigh and 30 in Morton. The two counties have a a seen a spike in cases in recent weeks. About 29% of their total cases since mid-March have been confirmed just this month.

Active cases statewide declined by 194 from Monday's all-time high, to 2,564. Burleigh continued to lead the state in active cases, with 545. Morton had 218. Active cases in the two counties have risen 47% since the start of the month.