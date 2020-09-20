Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force makes gains, but challenges lie ahead

"For as passionate as the COVID debate is, I'm sure that there are some people who by default will love it and some people by default that will hate it," Ost said. "There's no getting around that. My hope would be that there's people in the middle that look at it and are able to find something in it that resonates with them."

Bakken said, "With the speed that Agency MABU turned around the campaign and messaging, they knocked it out of the park."

Helping the homeless

The underserved populations subcommittee's main focus is securing a location and resources to create a local shelter for homeless people who have tested positive for COVID-19 or need to isolate because of exposure.

The Bismarck Motor Motel has been selected as the shelter, and contracts with shelter management and security providers are being finalized, Moch said. Myriad services had to be secured for the shelter, such as transportation, mental and physical health care, and meal distribution. Moch said plans for the shelter were being discussed before the creation of the task force, but the underserved populations subcommittee provided more organization in the process when it took over.