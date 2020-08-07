Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force discusses next steps to stem coronavirus spread

The task force’s goal is to bring the counties’ combined positivity rate 14-day rolling average to at or below the state’s 14-day rolling average.

The task force is working to develop a budget. It directed the subcommittees to meet and create a plan of action. The task force steering committee will then create a budget based on those plans and submit it to the state for approval.

Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken said that part of the problem contributing to the spike in cases is that the city does not have enough resources, which is an issue the task force will address.

“We’re running out of staff time, we’re running out of finances, we’re running out of testing equipment,” he said.

Burgum has pledged state assistance and said that if money is needed for things such as additional testing, it could come from federal coronavirus aid the state has received and earmarked for public health.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch said the spread of COVID-19 in the region is communitywide and not related to clusters or localized outbreaks. There have been gatherings of large groups with no social distancing, and the task force said disease spread in the workplace is common.