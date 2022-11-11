Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 cases fall, but transmission risk doesn't

New COVID-19 cases in Burleigh and Morton counties slid over the past week, but not to the point where federal health officials lowered the coronavirus transmission risk for the two counties.

There were 204 new cases in Burleigh-Morton in the past seven days, and 940 new cases statewide, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services coronavirus dashboard, which is updated every Friday. That was down from 259 and 978, respectively, a week ago.

But Burleigh County remained at medium risk and Morton County at high risk, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Ten other North Dakota counties were at medium risk and eight others were at high risk. The other 33 were at low risk.

The CDC recommends that people in high-risk areas wear a mask indoors in public, and that people in medium-risk areas who have conditions that make them prone to severe illness wear a mask.

COVID-19 hospitalizations over the week in North Dakota totaled 77, up from 66 the previous week. Coronavirus patients continue to take up less than 4% of occupied inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the state.

There have been 274,701 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic, and more than 2,200 deaths.

More information

Federal data shows that 68.6% of North Dakota adults are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 62.2%. The national averages are 78.4% and 72.7%, respectively.

Nationally, 10.1% of those eligible for an updated bivalent booster dose have received one; in North Dakota it's 10%. The shots provide protection against both the original coronavirus and also the newest omicron variant mutants. They're available to anyone 5 years and older.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses is at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.