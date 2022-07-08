Burleigh, Morton counties jump from low COVID-19 risk to high; statewide cases up again

A recent rise in COVID-19 cases in North Dakota attributed to highly contagious coronavirus mutations continued over the past week, and the virus transmission risk in Burleigh and Morton counties jumped from low to high.

The state Health Department's coronavirus dashboard on Friday showed 1,583 confirmed cases in the past seven days, the most since the state went to weekly reporting in mid-March. The previous week's total was 1,411. A month ago, the weekly total was 1,084.

The case count for Burleigh and Morton counties this week was 289, up from 271 the previous week and up from 138 a month ago.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq. Burleigh and Morton counties both went from low to high this week, bypassing medium. Five other counties also are at high risk -- Golden Valley, Billings, Dunn, Stark and Wells. Twenty counties are at medium risk, and 26 are at low.

New COVID-19 hospital admissions statewide totaled 93, a sharp rise from 49 the previous week. Coronavirus patients made up about 3.5% of occupied inpatient beds -- up from 2.4% last week -- and 4% of intensive care unit beds statewide, up from half a percent last week.

Federal data showed no virus-related deaths over the week, leaving North Dakota's pandemic total at 2,296. County-level death data is not available. There have been 251,876 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020.

More information

Federal data shows that North Dakota continues to have some of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country: 66.8% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 60.4%. The national averages are 76.9% and 71.2%, respectively.

COVID-19 booster shots are recommended for people 12 and older. North Dakota's first booster rate is 45.7%, compared to 49.5% nationally. Second booster doses are available for three main groups of people:

All adults 50 years and older.

All people 12 years or older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Adults 18 to 49 years who received two doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses is at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.