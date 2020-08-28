Burleigh-Morton campaign seeks to stop coronavirus spread

A total of 2,163 active cases were reported by the department on Friday, surpassing the previous high of 1,995 reached on Thursday.

Seventy people are hospitalized, five more the previous high of 65 on Aug. 14 and nine more than Thursday.

No new deaths were reported in the last day, leaving the state’s total at 139.

A total of 314 people tested positive in the last day, bringing to 11,110 the number of North Dakotans affected by the disease since the pandemic reached the state in mid-March. Across the state 2,163 active cases were reported, an increase of 168 since Thursday. Recoveries from the disease now total 8,808 with 142 of those reported in the last day.

Burleigh and Morton counties accounted for 84 of the new cases, with 62 in Burleigh and 22 in Morton. Cass County, home to Fargo, had 50 new cases, the department said. Stark County, home to Dickinson, had 48 new cases, Grand Forks County 44, Benson 13, Williams 11 and Stutsman 10.

A total of 457,750 tests have been conducted by state and private labs since testing started, with 7,885 -- also a record high -- done in the last day. The previous high was 7,738 on Aug. 20.

Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

