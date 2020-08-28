Burleigh-Morton campaign seeks to stop coronavirus spread

The Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force on Friday approved a marketing campaign to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
“COVID Stops With Me” will encourage residents to choose behaviors that stop the spread of the virus, such as wearing a mask and avoiding large gatherings. The campaign was created by local marketing firm Agency MABU.
The campaign will focus on 20-year-olds who may feel “invincible” against COVID-19, 30-year-olds “fatigued” by the pandemic and 50-year-olds who are “resistant” to being told what to do, Agency MABU President Mike Mabin said.
People in their 20s have the highest number of active cases in North Dakota.
The city of Bismarck contracted with Agency MABU for $120,000, which will be funded through the CARES Act. Most of the budget -- $76,800 -- will go toward media such as traditional and digital advertising and items such as window clings for local businesses.
Task force members also asked Agency MABU to consider influenza vaccinations in its marketing campaign.
Dr. Joan Connell, a field medical officer with the North Dakota Department of Health, said hospital capacity could be a concern during flu season with both COVID-19 and flu patients potentially needing hospitalization. Connell also said co-infection, where a patient has both COVID-19 and another virus, could be possible and make patients more ill.
Risk levels
Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken and Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch both said they had not been contacted by Gov. Doug Burgum’s office about changing the risk level for the region from green to yellow. Green represents a low risk level and yellow represents moderate.
North Dakota remained in the green or "low" risk level on Friday. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings to schools.
Burgum on Wednesday said his administration will work with several county officials in the next week about moving risk levels to yellow on a county-by-county basis. Task force members last Friday expressed frustration that the risk level has not changed despite an increase in active COVID-19 cases in the state. Burleigh County had 454 active cases as of Friday and Morton County had 128.
Burleigh and Morton counties have not yet asked the governor to change the local risk level, Custer Health Administrator Erin Ourada said.
New cases
Total active cases of COVID-19 and the number of people hospitalized by the disease reached record highs in North Dakota on Friday, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.
A total of 2,163 active cases were reported by the department on Friday, surpassing the previous high of 1,995 reached on Thursday.
Seventy people are hospitalized, five more the previous high of 65 on Aug. 14 and nine more than Thursday.
No new deaths were reported in the last day, leaving the state’s total at 139.
A total of 314 people tested positive in the last day, bringing to 11,110 the number of North Dakotans affected by the disease since the pandemic reached the state in mid-March. Across the state 2,163 active cases were reported, an increase of 168 since Thursday. Recoveries from the disease now total 8,808 with 142 of those reported in the last day.
Burleigh and Morton counties accounted for 84 of the new cases, with 62 in Burleigh and 22 in Morton. Cass County, home to Fargo, had 50 new cases, the department said. Stark County, home to Dickinson, had 48 new cases, Grand Forks County 44, Benson 13, Williams 11 and Stutsman 10.
A total of 457,750 tests have been conducted by state and private labs since testing started, with 7,885 -- also a record high -- done in the last day. The previous high was 7,738 on Aug. 20.
Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com
