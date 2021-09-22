Burleigh-Morton active COVID-19 cases near 1,000; 2 more deaths reported statewide

Active cases of COVID-19 in the Bismarck-Mandan region crept closer to 1,000 on Wednesday, while North Dakota Health Department officials reported another jump in cases statewide along with two more coronavirus-related deaths.

Active cases were at 3,310 statewide and at 954 in Burleigh-Morton counties. They've jumped 36% in the state since the start of the month and 62% in the counties that are home to Bismarck-Mandan. The increase after a monthslong lull in the pandemic is driven by the highly contagious delta variant of the virus, according to health officials.

The department's coronavirus dashboard on Wednesday showed 640 new virus cases from 10,598 tests completed Tuesday. Health officials calculated a positivity rate of 6.3%, and a 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 6.39%. The state target is below 5%. The 14-day rate started the year at 4.02% and remained below the target until Aug. 17. It has been rising steadily since early July.