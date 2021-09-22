Burleigh-Morton active COVID-19 cases near 1,000; 2 more deaths reported statewide

Active cases of COVID-19 in the Bismarck-Mandan region crept closer to 1,000 on Wednesday, while North Dakota Health Department officials reported another jump in cases statewide along with two more coronavirus-related deaths.
Active cases were at 3,310 statewide and at 954 in Burleigh-Morton counties. They've jumped 36% in the state since the start of the month and 62% in the counties that are home to Bismarck-Mandan. The increase after a monthslong lull in the pandemic is driven by the highly contagious delta variant of the virus, according to health officials.
The department's coronavirus dashboard on Wednesday showed 640 new virus cases from 10,598 tests completed Tuesday. Health officials calculated a positivity rate of 6.3%, and a 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 6.39%. The state target is below 5%. The 14-day rate started the year at 4.02% and remained below the target until Aug. 17. It has been rising steadily since early July.
The two new deaths reported Wednesday brought North Dakota's pandemic toll to 1,595. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but the dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties were unchanged Wednesday, at 212 and 104, respectively.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there have 127,283 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota with 122,378 recoveries and 5,063 hospitalizations.
COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide Wednesday dropped by five from Tuesday, to 119. But hospital capacity remains a concern, with less than 11% of staffed hospital beds in North Dakota available.
State data showed 199 available staffed inpatient beds and 14 available intensive care unit beds statewide. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had four available staffed inpatient beds and no ICU beds; CHI St. Alexius Health had three ICU beds but no available staffed inpatient beds.
The state's vaccine dashboard shows 52.7% of eligible North Dakota adults and 29.6% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all but three of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings. Burleigh and Morton counties both are in the high category.
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.