Burleigh County woman among new virus deaths reported Sunday

Two more people have died with COVID-19 in North Dakota, including a Burleigh County woman and a Grand Forks County man, state health officials reported Sunday.

The woman was in her 50s and the man in his 70s, both with underlying health conditions. Since the start of the pandemic, 105 North Dakota residents have died with the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The state reported 58 new virus cases Sunday. The bulk of them, 17, are in Burleigh County. Four are in Morton County. Statewide, there are 1,078 active cases.

The Bismarck area has seen an uptick in cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks, prompting state and local officials last week to launch a task force aimed at slowing the rate of spread in the region. Burleigh County has 281 active cases, the most in the state, and Morton County has 71 active cases, third in the state.

The new cases reported Sunday stem from 3,965 tests processed in labs on Saturday.

Fifty people are receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals across North Dakota.

Another 81 people have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries statewide to 5,477 since the start of the pandemic.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

