Burleigh County reports 3 COVID-related deaths; task force discusses scope of work

Neither the Bismarck nor Morton County commissions enacted a mask mandate at their meetings this week. No motion was made on a mandate at the city commission, and the county commission voted unanimously against a mandate.

Members of both groups said that messages they had received regarding a mandate were overwhelmingly negative.

The Burleigh County Commission plans to discuss a mask mandate at its meeting Wednesday. The Mandan City Commission, which meets Tuesday, has no plans to do so.

Herr, along with some other task force members, said she wasn’t hearing a focus on overall well-being and said the task force should also be addressing issues such as loneliness and substance abuse stemming from the pandemic. The task force should use funds to address factors that contribute to complications from coronavirus, such as obesity as well as more effective treatment for COVID-19, Herr said.

“We have a COVID problem because we have a wellness problem,” she said during the meeting.

Custer Health Administrator Erin Ourada told reporters after the meeting that addressing depression and wellness is always a focus for public health departments.

“The fact that COVID would all of a sudden push that out the window is not the case,” she said