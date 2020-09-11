Burleigh County reports 3 COVID-related deaths; task force discusses scope of work

Burleigh County residents accounted for three of the four latest North Dakota deaths associated with COVID-19, the state Department of Health said Friday.
Meanwhile, members of the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force discussed the scope of the group's work and a recent unsuccessful push for mask mandates.
The Burleigh residents all were men with underlying health conditions. One was in his 50s and two were in their 80s. A Mountrail County woman in her 70s, also with underlying medical conditions, also had the coronavirus disease when she died.
The deaths bring Burleigh County’s total to 25. Neighboring Morton County has seven. The state death total is 164 since the pandemic began.
Burleigh and Morton counties had 48 of the state’s 244 positive cases reported from Thursday. Cass County reported 42 new cases, Grand Forks County 65, Stutsman 14, Ward 16 and Williams 18.
Active COVID-19 cases stand at 430 in Burleigh and 157 in Morton. Burleigh continues to lead the state.
Two more people were hospitalized with the disease on Thursday, bringing that statistic to 64. Total hospitalizations number 630 since mid-March. Total active cases are at 2,343, which is 10 fewer than the previous day.
The 244 positive tests are the result of 5,795 tests handled Thursday, the department said. State and private labs have completed 523,783 tests since the pandemic began, with 14,684 people testing positive. Statewide, 218 people recovered from COVID-19 in the last day, bringing that total to 12,177.
Burleigh and Morton counties remain in the yellow "moderate" risk level, which is in the middle of the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
Six other North Dakota counties are at yellow, 13 are in the blue "new normal" level, and 32 are in the green or "low" risk level. The state will review the county risk levels again next week.
For more detailed information on county risk levels and on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Task force meets
Some members of the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force were frustrated with the group's recent push for a mask mandate, given negative public response to proposed mandates.
“For six months, the strategy has been to push masks, social distance, wash hands and test like crazy. Masks are meant to be a barrier. I’d argue they’ve erected brick walls between us for as divisive an issue as they’ve become in our community,” Morton County Public Information Officer Maxine Herr said.
The task force at its Sept. 4 meeting recommended local governments enact a mask mandate and make safety guidelines requirements for businesses.
Neither the Bismarck nor Morton County commissions enacted a mask mandate at their meetings this week. No motion was made on a mandate at the city commission, and the county commission voted unanimously against a mandate.
Members of both groups said that messages they had received regarding a mandate were overwhelmingly negative.
The Burleigh County Commission plans to discuss a mask mandate at its meeting Wednesday. The Mandan City Commission, which meets Tuesday, has no plans to do so.
Herr, along with some other task force members, said she wasn’t hearing a focus on overall well-being and said the task force should also be addressing issues such as loneliness and substance abuse stemming from the pandemic. The task force should use funds to address factors that contribute to complications from coronavirus, such as obesity as well as more effective treatment for COVID-19, Herr said.
“We have a COVID problem because we have a wellness problem,” she said during the meeting.
Custer Health Administrator Erin Ourada told reporters after the meeting that addressing depression and wellness is always a focus for public health departments.
“The fact that COVID would all of a sudden push that out the window is not the case,” she said
The task force is limited in what it can address, so it cannot focus on issues of obesity and wellness, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch, who leads the group, told reporters.
“We’re looking at COVID and the impacts of COVID and what we can do to slow the spread,” she said. “That metric and directive with cases and positivity rates is a huge piece of what we’re working on and the goal of our task force itself, so we do really need to stick to that.”
Moch and Ourada also said that new treatments for the coronavirus come from the federal level.
Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.