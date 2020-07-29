Burleigh County records 4th coronavirus-related death; state total hits 102

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Burleigh County has recorded a fourth coronavirus-related death, while a 77th has been confirmed in Cass County.

The Cass County woman in her 80s had underlying medical conditions, but the Burleigh County man in his 80s did not, according to the state Department of Health. His death was only the third in the state in that category. The two new deaths raised the state total to 102.

Cass has long been North Dakota's COVID-19 hot spot, but that distinction has passed to Burleigh and neighboring Morton County this month. Gov. Doug Burgum on Tuesday announced the formation of a task force to address the rising cases in the region, and community health leaders were set to release more information on Wednesday afternoon.

Active cases in North Dakota have more than tripled this month, coinciding with the reopening of the economy and an increase in testing. Burleigh leads the state in active cases, at 285, and Morton is third, with 80. The two counties together have more than one-third of the state's 1,038 active cases. Cass County has 120 of them.