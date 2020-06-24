Burleigh County now has one-fifth of active COVID-19 cases in state

Two new cases were reported in Morton County on Wednesday. Other new cases were in the counties of Grand Forks, McKenzie, Pembina, Ramsey, Ransom, Sioux and Walsh. Sioux County has 16 active cases, fourth-most in the state behind Cass, Burleigh and Grand Forks counties. Sioux County is home to the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, where mass testing has recently been conducted.

The newly confirmed cases raise the state total since the pandemic began to 3,362, with 3,044 recoveries, 78 deaths and 27 people still hospitalized. Active cases statewide number 240.

The number of people tested at least once is at 98,689; total tests number 162,468.

Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.