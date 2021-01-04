Burleigh County has another COVID-19 death; statewide hospitalizations stable

Health officials reported 199 new COVID-19 cases from 3,321 tests handled Sunday. Testing typically dips over the weekend. The daily positivity rate as calculated by the state was 6.75%.

There have been 93,240 positive cases in North Dakota since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March, with 90,013 recoveries and 3,576 hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations were unchanged at 98. About 379,000 people in the state have been tested, and nearly 1.4 million total tests have been conducted.

Active cases statewide on Monday were at 1,915, up 63 from Sunday. They totaled 318 in Burleigh-Morton. Active cases dropped significantly in December, declining by 67% statewide and by nearly 70% in Burleigh-Morton.