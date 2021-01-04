Burleigh County has another COVID-19 death; statewide hospitalizations stable

Another Burleigh County resident with COVID-19 has died, the state Department of Health reported Monday.
The death of a Burleigh woman in her 70s and a Nelson County man in his 80s brought the state's pandemic death toll to 1,312 -- one-fifth of them in Burleigh-Morton counties.
Health officials reported 199 new COVID-19 cases from 3,321 tests handled Sunday. Testing typically dips over the weekend. The daily positivity rate as calculated by the state was 6.75%.
There have been 93,240 positive cases in North Dakota since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March, with 90,013 recoveries and 3,576 hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations were unchanged at 98. About 379,000 people in the state have been tested, and nearly 1.4 million total tests have been conducted.
Active cases statewide on Monday were at 1,915, up 63 from Sunday. They totaled 318 in Burleigh-Morton. Active cases dropped significantly in December, declining by 67% statewide and by nearly 70% in Burleigh-Morton.
More information
North Dakota's statewide mask mandate is in effect until Jan. 18, and business capacity restrictions are in place until Jan. 8. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to www.bit.ly/38NiT4r and www.bit.ly/3kDdVtb.
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.