Burleigh County has another COVID-19 death; few new cases reported Monday

Another Burleigh County resident with COVID-19 has died, the state Health Department reported Monday.

The woman in her 60s was one of two coronavirus-related deaths in North Dakota recorded over the weekend. She was the 187th Burleigh resident to die with the disease in the past year, according to state data. Another 97 Morton County residents have died. The state pandemic death toll is at 1,457 -- though only 106 of those have been recorded since the start of 2021.

Only 697 tests were completed Sunday -- a typical low weekend number. That led to state officials reporting just 25 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the state total to 101,001, with 98,925 recoveries and 3,895 hospitalizations. Just 15 virus patients remained in hospital, a decrease of one from the weekend and the lowest number since early last summer.

State officials calculated a daily test positivity rate of 4.86%.

Active cases of COVID-19 statewide fell by 20, to 619, including 71 in Burleigh-Morton. Active cases in the neighboring counties have changed little in the past week.

