Burleigh County has another COVID-19 death; active cases keep rising statewide

Another Burleigh County resident with COVID-19 has died, the state Health Department reported Friday.

The death of the woman in her 80s brought the county's pandemic death total to 190, with another 98 in neighboring Morton County. State officials on Friday also reported the death of a Cass County woman in her 50s, bringing that county's toll to 203 and the state's to 1,486.

The department reported 154 new virus cases, raising the total since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 to 106,537, with 103,879 recoveries and 4,085 hospitalizations. Forty-one COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Friday, unchanged from the previous day.

The state calculated a positivity rate of 4.13% from 5,049 tests completed Thursday.

Active cases rose again statewide, to 1,172, but were stable in Burleigh-Morton at 253.

About 525,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed in North Dakota, to more than 273,100 people. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses, weeks apart. Use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains on hold while federal officials further research its safety.