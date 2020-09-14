Burleigh County has 26th COVID-19 death; active cases statewide hit new high

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State health officials on Monday reported another coronavirus-related death in Burleigh County, and active cases of COVID-19 statewide reached a new high.

The death of a woman in her 90s with COVID-19 and underlying medical conditions was the 26th in Burleigh County since the start of the pandemic. The state Department of Health also reported the death of an Eddy County woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions, raising the state total since mid-March to 170.

Officials reported 255 new COVID-19 cases in 24 counties -- including 42 in Burleigh and 13 in Morton -- bringing the statewide total to 15,831. Active cases statewide rose by four to a record 2,758.

Burleigh County continued to lead the state in active cases, with 513. Morton had 216.

Hospitalizations statewide rose by three, to 65. A total of 646 people have been hospitalized at some point during the pandemic. A total of 12,903 people are considered by the state to be recovered.

The number of North Dakotans tested for coronavirus at least once is at 220,230 and total tests number 546,127, including 4,266 tests completed Sunday.