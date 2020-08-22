Burleigh County has 13th COVID-19 death; active cases statewide hit new high

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State health officials on Saturday reported the 13th death in Burleigh County related to COVID-19, and the first such deaths in two northeastern North Dakota counties.

The man in his 80s from Burleigh, the man in his 70s from Rolette and the woman in her 60s from Walsh all had underlying medical conditions, according to the state Department of Health. Their deaths brought the statewide total since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to 135.

Officials reported 262 new cases in 29 counties, including 48 cases in Burleigh and 12 in Morton. That brought the state total to 9,736, with 7,968 recoveries and 499 hospitalizations. Fifty-three people remained in the hospital, down one from the previous day.

Active cases rose to 1,633, the third consecutive day of a new daily high for the state. Active cases have risen by 424 since Wednesday. Burleigh County continued to lead the state in active cases, with 403. Morton County slid to sixth, with 115.

The number of people in North Dakota tested for coronavirus at least once is at 189,038, and total tests number 428,208, including 6,876 tests processed Friday.