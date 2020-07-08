Burleigh County continues to lead state in active coronavirus cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota health officials on Wednesday reported the state's 85th coronavirus death, along with new COVID-19 cases in 18 counties.

The 73 new cases statewide include 20 in Burleigh County and seven in Morton County. Cases have been steadily climbing in the region this month, with the reopening of businesses including bars and restaurants and a ramping up of testing.

One new death was reported -- a Cass County woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions. It's the 70th death in that county, which is home to Fargo and has long been a COVID-19 hot spot. Fifteen additional cases were reported there Wednesday.

Burleigh County continues to lead the state in active cases, with 128. Cass has 116, and Morton is third with 38.

State and local health officials have increased testing in Bismarck in recent weeks. A total of 1,376 people were tested Monday at a mass testing event at the Capitol, according to the state Department of Health. Another 395 people were tested Tuesday at the Bismarck Event Center, according to Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, which also has been holding testing on select days in its downtown parking lot in recent weeks.

The number of people in North Dakota tested at least once is at 115,839; total tests number 208,192.