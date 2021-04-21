Burgum to lift COVID-19 emergency declaration in place more than a year

Gov. Doug Burgum on Wednesday announced he is lifting the state's coronavirus emergency declaration at the end of the month, noting that the state has no enforced pandemic-related business or event restrictions in place and that officials have shifted their focus to vaccinations.

His announcement comes at the tail end of a legislative session in which lawmakers have tried to give themselves more oversight of emergency declarations and limit other executive emergency powers, such as the authority to require masks. A bill that would ban state-issued mask mandates passed both chambers and awaits Burgum's decision on whether to sign it into law.

Burgum in a statement said delaying the declaration's end to April 30 "will allow the Legislature to pass pending legislation tied to pandemic-related executive orders that cut red tape and ensured assistance reached citizens." He didn't specify which legislation he was referring to, and a spokesman didn't immediately comment.

Some lawmakers in the House applauded Wednesday after House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, brought up Burgum's decision in comments Pollert made at the end of the day's floor session.