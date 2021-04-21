Burgum to lift COVID-19 emergency declaration in place more than a year

Gov. Doug Burgum on Wednesday announced he is lifting the state's coronavirus emergency declaration at the end of the month, noting that the state has no enforced pandemic-related business or event restrictions in place and that officials have shifted their focus to vaccinations.
His announcement comes at the tail end of a legislative session in which lawmakers have tried to give themselves more oversight of emergency declarations and limit other executive emergency powers, such as the authority to require masks. A bill that would ban state-issued mask mandates passed both chambers and awaits Burgum's decision on whether to sign it into law.
Burgum in a statement said delaying the declaration's end to April 30 "will allow the Legislature to pass pending legislation tied to pandemic-related executive orders that cut red tape and ensured assistance reached citizens." He didn't specify which legislation he was referring to, and a spokesman didn't immediately comment.
Some lawmakers in the House applauded Wednesday after House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, brought up Burgum's decision in comments Pollert made at the end of the day's floor session.
"A number of folks have talked to me saying they were hoping the emergency declaration would be over and there's ... a number of us who have introduced bills to try and do that," Pollert said. "That was accomplished today."
The governor's announcement also came amid a spike in recent weeks of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, which officials have linked to pandemic fatigue, spring weather and public gatherings. It also came amid a leveling off of vaccinations in the state.
However, more than one-third of state residents are considered fully vaccinated, and COVID-19 numbers are well below pandemic highs late last year, when hospitals were on the verge of being overwhelmed and the state saw double-digit virus-related deaths on a daily basis.
“Lifting this emergency declaration on April 30 recognizes the tremendous progress our state has made in protecting the most vulnerable, preserving hospital capacity and making safe, effective vaccines available to every eligible North Dakotan,” Burgum said.
Burgum declared a state of emergency in North Dakota on March 13, 2020, in the wake of President Donald Trump declaring a national emergency. President Joe Biden in late February continued the national emergency, saying "The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause significant risk to the public health and safety of the Nation."
The state declaration activated the State Emergency Operations Plan. It came two days after North Dakota's first confirmed case of the virus, and about two weeks before its first verified death. It gave the governor additional powers, such as the authority to activate the National Guard and waive certain regulations. It also opened the door to federal aid -- of which the state is in line for a total of more than $3.1 billion. Burgum's spokesman didn't immediately comment on how ending the emergency declaration might impact any future federal aid.
In the past year, Burgum has issued dozens of pandemic-related executive orders, many of which he has already rescinded. At the height of the pandemic in mid-November, he issued business restrictions and implemented a statewide mask mandate. Supporters of the moves credit them with lowering cases over the next two months; opponents say they infringed on personal freedoms.
Any remaining executive orders will expire on April 30. The state will decommission the Unified Command, which is led by the state health officer and the National Guard's adjutant general, and includes state Cabinet officials and other leaders. Burgum said the National Guard will continue helping state and local testing and vaccination efforts.
Burgum noted that about two-thirds of elderly North Dakotans are fully vaccinated, including more than 90% of long-term care residents.
“Our vaccination efforts will continue stronger than ever, and we encourage those who haven’t received the vaccine to consider getting it to protect themselves and their communities,” Burgum said.
However, state data also show that the percentage of North Dakota's population that has been vaccinated against the virus has begun to level off. Less than 40% of the adults 18 and older are considered fully vaccinated. Kirby Kruger, director of the Health Department's Disease Control Division, has estimated the percentage needed for herd immunity could be as high as 70%, and other experts have put the figure even higher.
North Dakota also has some of the highest rates of vaccine hesitancy in the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which compiles the data based on surveys. Nearly one-third of the population of western North Dakota has reservations about getting a shot, according to the data.
North Dakota's rate of total coronavirus vaccine doses administered -- 69,269 people per 100,000 population -- ranks 14th in the nation among states and the District of Columbia this week, according to the CDC tracking site. That's down from 10th last week and seventh the week before.
Burgum stressed that "Our vaccination efforts remain a top priority as another wave of COVID-19 continues to spread across the country and world,” and Interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke in a statement provided by the governor acknowledged that “While the emergency declaration is ending, the virus is still present in our communities.”
“We encourage North Dakotans to keep using the tools that got us here: physical distancing, wearing a mask when you can’t distance, getting tested and vaccinated,” Wilke said.
Daily data
COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota have nearly doubled in the past week, reaching a level Wednesday not seen in nearly three months.
There were 49 coronavirus patients in hospitals, up from 40 the previous day and from 28 last Wednesday. The total hasn't been that high since Jan. 31, when 50 hospitalizations were reported.
The figure is still well below the pandemic high of 332 virus patients reported Nov. 16, and state Health Department data on Wednesday showed more than 2,000 available staffed hospital beds around North Dakota.
State officials reported 178 new cases of COVID-19, raising the pandemic total to 106,218, with 103,610 recoveries, 4,077 hospitalizations and 1,484 deaths. Two new virus-related deaths were confirmed.
The state calculated a positivity rate of 4.06% from 5,845 tests completed Tuesday.
Active COVID-19 cases rose again, to 1,124 statewide and to 242 in Burleigh-Morton counties. The two-county total jumped by 24 from Tuesday and is the highest since mid-January.
Nearly 513,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed in North Dakota since mid-December, to more than 270,500 people. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses, weeks apart. Use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been paused for more than a week while federal officials further research its safety.
