Burgum: Testing pilot project will help shape modeling; COVID-19 cases rise to 251

A weekend pilot project to test large numbers of rural North Dakotans who weren't showing symptoms of COVID-19 will help the state shape its modeling as it works to keep cases of the coronavirus disease below hospital capacity, Gov. Doug Burgum said Wednesday.

Officials set up drive-thru surveillance testing in the southwestern towns of Amidon and Gladstone and tested 735 people over two days. Six people tested positive, including three who had no symptoms, Burgum said during an afternoon briefing.

Based on that rate, "You could likely assume that for every person that has been tested with symptoms (statewide) there's at least another (positive) one out there that doesn't have symptoms," Burgum said.

The pilot project could have ramifications outside of North Dakota for modeling, according to the governor.

"There had really been almost none of this done in the entire U.S., and at least in North Dakota, we saw an opportunity," he said.

The effort led to a record day for testing on Tuesday, with 849 results, including hundreds from the weekend testing. Fourteen new positive cases were identified, meaning the rate of positives was a relatively low 1.6%.