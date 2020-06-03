Burgum talks virus risk at protests, while tribes continue testing efforts

With large groups in North Dakota and across the country protesting the death of George Floyd, governors are contemplating how the gatherings will affect the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s hard to talk about the pandemic without talking about the protests,” North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said during one of his frequent coronavirus press briefings Wednesday. “With no sports going on in stadiums, the largest gatherings that are occurring are when people gather together for the protests.”
Protesting poses some unique risks as people sing and shout, he said. Doing so releases respiratory droplets that could cause the virus to spread. The topic came up Wednesday in a governors’ call with the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
Many protesters are young and more likely to be asymptomatic. Burgum urged them to take precautions such as wearing a mask and maintaining social distance at the events, or to “choose to have their voice heard some other way,” particularly if they live or work near people with a higher risk of infection.
He said law enforcement in Fargo was “up against some trained professionals” late Saturday, referring to rioting that followed an otherwise peaceful protest of the recent death of Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Burgum praised law enforcement and first responders in Fargo for finding “a right balance” between respecting protesters’ rights and responding to people who broke the law.
“In North Dakota, we respect our neighbors, we respect the rule of law, we respect the right to the First Amendment,” he said. “We respect the right to assemble freely, but we do not tolerate just blatant lawlessness.”
Burgum added that if any North Dakotans “feel they want to have a dialogue with myself or with mayors or with anyone about what justice feels like, we’re happy to sit down with people.”
“Let’s have a productive dialogue,” he said.
Tribes continue testing
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe continues to test for COVID-19 across its various districts and is making plans to test casino employees, according to tribal leaders who spoke at Burgum’s press conference.
Prairie Knights Casino and Resort south of Cannon Ball and Grand River Casino and Resort west of Mobridge, S.D., reopened last week after having closed for two months in an effort to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. Collectively, they employ 420 people.
“We want to give it a couple weeks or so and then start going in,” Standing Rock Tribal Health Director Margaret Gates said.
In the meantime, the tribe is holding testing events in communities across the reservation that straddles the North Dakota-South Dakota border. Ninety-seven people were tested Tuesday in Cannon Ball. Testing will occur Thursday in Bullhead, S.D., and next week in Porcupine.
Four residents have tested positive since the pandemic began, and three of them have since recovered, Chairman Mike Faith said.
The tribe and others in North Dakota are working with state partners, including the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission, to procure testing supplies and personal protective equipment.
A mass testing event in partnership with the state and North Dakota National Guard has occurred on each of North Dakota’s reservations. Standing Rock’s took place May 9.
“Once we did that testing, we caught onto that pretty fast,” Faith said.
The tribe and Indian Health Service have been handling test events in Standing Rock districts ever since. The tribe has completed 1,364 tests.
Testing events have returned 129 positive cases across North Dakota’s reservations and among Native Americans who live off reservations, said Scott Davis, executive director of the Indian Affairs Commission. Like Standing Rock, other tribes continue to test their members, he said.
Native Americans account for 4.5% of North Dakotans tested since the start of the pandemic, while they make up 5.5% of the state’s population.
Statewide case numbers
Cass County continues to be a coronavirus hot spot in North Dakota, with several more cases and another death reported Wednesday as the state surpassed the mark of 100,000 total COVID-19 tests.
The death of a male resident in his 70s who had underlying health conditions was the 55th in the county that's home to Fargo. It raised the state total of people with COVID-19 who have died to 66, according to the state Department of Health. The disease is listed as the cause of death for 51 of those cases, with death records pending in seven others.
Health officials reported 21 new coronavirus cases in Cass County, raising its total to 1,783, about two-thirds of the state total of 2,679 cases. Two new cases were reported in Burleigh County, raising its total to 132. Other new cases were reported in Grand Forks, Ransom, Stutsman, Walsh and Ward counties, for a daily statewide total of 33. Active cases fell by 10, to 444.
Thirty-four people remain hospitalized with COVID-19; 172 people statewide have been hospitalized at some point due to the disease.
State and private labs have tested 74,502 people for COVID-19. The number of total tests, which includes people who have been tested more than once, is at 101,327.
For more information, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
