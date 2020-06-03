Burgum talks virus risk at protests, while tribes continue testing efforts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With large groups in North Dakota and across the country protesting the death of George Floyd, governors are contemplating how the gatherings will affect the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s hard to talk about the pandemic without talking about the protests,” North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said during one of his frequent coronavirus press briefings Wednesday. “With no sports going on in stadiums, the largest gatherings that are occurring are when people gather together for the protests.”

Protesting poses some unique risks as people sing and shout, he said. Doing so releases respiratory droplets that could cause the virus to spread. The topic came up Wednesday in a governors’ call with the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Many protesters are young and more likely to be asymptomatic. Burgum urged them to take precautions such as wearing a mask and maintaining social distance at the events, or to “choose to have their voice heard some other way,” particularly if they live or work near people with a higher risk of infection.