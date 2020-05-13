Burgum talks coronavirus recovery with Trump; COVID-19 deaths in North Dakota rise to 40

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Coronavirus-related deaths in North Dakota have hit 40, the state Department of Health reported Wednesday as Gov. Doug Burgum met with President Donald Trump about the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus hot spot of Cass County saw another big jump in cases and two more deaths, health officials reported. But there also was a substantial increase in the number of recoveries statewide on Tuesday, and active cases fell for the fifth time in six days.

Burgum, a Republican, was invited earlier this week to appear at the White House on Wednesday, along with Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. Trump during a press conference asked each governor about his state's reopening efforts.

Burgum highlighted North Dakota's rates of positive tests and testing per capita, which are among the best in the country, and also credited the state's geography and its residents with helping stem the spread of the virus. He referenced placing restrictions that have since been lifted on food and drink businesses and shutting down personal care services such as hair salons and massage businesses, but stressed that "everybody else kept going -- all of construction, all of energy, all of ag."