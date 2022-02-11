Burgum recovered from COVID-19 diagnosis; governor returning to normal schedule

Gov. Doug Burgum is returning to a normal schedule after isolating for nearly a week following a COVID-19 diagnosis.

The governor tested positive last Saturday, Feb. 5, and has worked out of his home since. He tested negative Friday morning but continued working out of his home, spokesman Mike Nowatzki said.

First lady Kathryn Burgum has tested negative this week, and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford has shown no symptoms, according to Nowatzki.

Burgum plans to be in Fargo on Monday for a couple of events, and his State of the State address is scheduled Wednesday in Fargo.

The governor is vaccinated against COVID-19 and has received his booster shot, according to his office. He tested negative last Friday, Feb. 4, following an exposure notification, then tested positive Saturday after experiencing cold and flulike symptoms.

No additional details were released regarding the exposure notification. Burgum had attended the funeral for late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem that Thursday.

