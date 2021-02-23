Burgum orders flags at half-staff in memory of COVID-19 deaths, terminates executive orders

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset on Friday in memory of the 500,000 Americans who have died with COVID-19.
The governor is encouraging state residents to also lower flags at their homes and businesses. His directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.
In North Dakota, 1,438 residents have died with COVID-19 since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last March.
“As we grieve the loss of our fellow North Dakotans and Americans, our determination to fight COVID-19 and save lives from this cruel disease remains stronger than ever,” Burgum said in a statement. “These were family members, friends and neighbors, and the loss of every North Dakotan reverberates throughout our communities and across the entire state. Our hearts and our prayers go out to the family and friends of all who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.”
Experts warn that about 90,000 more deaths are likely in the next few months, despite a massive campaign to vaccinate people, according to The Associated Press.
Executive orders
Burgum on Monday signed an executive order terminating several prior orders he issued during the pandemic that he says have fulfilled their objectives and are no longer necessary.
They range from orders dealing with temporary emergency licensing requirements for health care facilities and workers to the transfer of surplus state property needed for the COVID-19 response. Last week, Burgum terminated a prior executive order that had allowed for Public Service Commission permit hearings and Department of Trust Lands public land leasing auctions to be conducted remotely.
A full list of Burgum's executive orders can be found at https://www.governor.nd.gov/executive-orders.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
