Burgum orders flags at half-staff in memory of COVID-19 deaths, terminates executive orders

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset on Friday in memory of the 500,000 Americans who have died with COVID-19.

The governor is encouraging state residents to also lower flags at their homes and businesses. His directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.

In North Dakota, 1,438 residents have died with COVID-19 since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last March.

“As we grieve the loss of our fellow North Dakotans and Americans, our determination to fight COVID-19 and save lives from this cruel disease remains stronger than ever,” Burgum said in a statement. “These were family members, friends and neighbors, and the loss of every North Dakotan reverberates throughout our communities and across the entire state. Our hearts and our prayers go out to the family and friends of all who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.”

Experts warn that about 90,000 more deaths are likely in the next few months, despite a massive campaign to vaccinate people, according to The Associated Press.

