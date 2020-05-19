Burgum 'hopeful' about North Dakota unemployment trend

State officials are now working to develop rules that could allow visitation to resume at long-term care facilities, but Burgum said those decisions may vary by county or by facility. The decision could be different for Cass County, which continues to have the most COVID-19 cases, than for a county that has no confirmed cases.

“We take all of these decisions seriously, but long-term care is potentially a life or death decision, so we want to be very thoughtful about that,” Burgum said.

The state reported Tuesday one more person has died with COVID-19 in Cass County, raising North Dakota’s coronavirus death toll to 45.

The man who died was in his 90s and had underlying health conditions, the North Dakota Department of Health said Tuesday.

The state describes the death count this way: 37 deaths due to COVID-19, four deaths where COVID-19 was not the primary cause and four deaths where an official death record has not yet been filed.

North Dakota reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,994 since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 680 remain active. In total, 1,269 people have recovered from the virus, including another 50 recoveries reported Tuesday.