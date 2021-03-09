Burgum gets COVID-19 vaccine, announces easing of nursing home restrictions

"In the 1950s, when polio vaccines became widely available, I remember as a young child you couldn't understand why she was so excited we were all getting the polio vaccine," Burgum said. "She had lived through this seeing how it devastated her own brother."

The governor also described vaccination as part of the plan to return to normal life. He said that North Dakota could become one of the first states to reach herd immunity based on vaccination rates and the rate of COVID-19 infection among residents.

"If we're the first to do that, that means we could be the first to not only open, but open safely," Burgum said.

State Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell also explained the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for fully vaccinated people.

Once fully vaccinated, a person can spend time indoors without a mask with others who are fully vaccinated or with unvaccinated members of one other household as long as those people are at low risk for severe COVID-19. If a fully vaccinated person is exposed to COVID-19, he or she does not have to quarantine as long as he or she is asymptomatic.