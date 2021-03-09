Burgum gets COVID-19 vaccine, announces easing of nursing home restrictions

Gov. Doug Burgum received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, the same day he announced an easing of coronavirus pandemic restrictions on some long-term care facilities.
He and his wife, first lady Kathryn Burgum, drove through the Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health vaccination clinic with dozens of others to get their first doses of the Moderna vaccine.
When vaccines became available in mid-December, Burgum, 64, said he would wait to be vaccinated until the shots were available to his priority group.
COVID-19 vaccines are in limited supply, so North Dakota must prioritize who gets the first doses. The state developed a series of priority phases with the help of a vaccine ethics committee and is now moving into the Phase 1C priority groups. Health care workers, long-term care residents and staff, and older adults were the first to be vaccinated.
Before being vaccinated, the first lady asked her husband if he wanted her to hold his hand. Both said they felt no pain with their shots.
After sitting through his 15-minute observation period post-jab, Burgum told reporters what this vaccination meant to him.
He spoke of his grandfather, a physician during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic who became the first public health officer in Fargo, and of his uncle who was paralyzed after contracting polio as a child. He said he saw the impact polio had on the rest of his family, including his mother.
"In the 1950s, when polio vaccines became widely available, I remember as a young child you couldn't understand why she was so excited we were all getting the polio vaccine," Burgum said. "She had lived through this seeing how it devastated her own brother."
The governor also described vaccination as part of the plan to return to normal life. He said that North Dakota could become one of the first states to reach herd immunity based on vaccination rates and the rate of COVID-19 infection among residents.
"If we're the first to do that, that means we could be the first to not only open, but open safely," Burgum said.
State Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell also explained the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for fully vaccinated people.
Once fully vaccinated, a person can spend time indoors without a mask with others who are fully vaccinated or with unvaccinated members of one other household as long as those people are at low risk for severe COVID-19. If a fully vaccinated person is exposed to COVID-19, he or she does not have to quarantine as long as he or she is asymptomatic.
A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two weeks after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.
Long-term care facilities
State officials are allowing assisted living and basic care facilities to make their own decisions about matters such as COVID-19 testing and visitation, with more than 85% of long-term care residents in the state and half of staff now fully vaccinated, Burgum announced Tuesday.
All such facilities are already allowing in-person visitation, and 80% of skilled nursing facilities are permitting it, according to Burgum. The other 20% have COVID-19 cases among residents or staff and are prohibited from having visitors under federal regulations.
There are 218 skilled nursing, basic care and assisted living facilities in North Dakota. State data on Tuesday showed a total of just 17 actives cases in long-term care residents and 14 active cases in long-term care staff statewide, with just six resident cases and two staff cases in Bismarck-Mandan.
“These milestones bring tremendous hope and encouragement to long-term care residents, families and staff and allow facilities to begin implementing their post-vaccination plans,” Burgum said in a statement. “Today, we are moving from state-driven guidance to locally driven decisions that are implemented by each assisted living and basic care facility.
"The state will continue to provide testing supplies for residents, staff and visitors and recommendations to help protect the most vulnerable and those who care for them,” the governor said.
Burgum is rescinding executive orders, effective Friday, that required assisted living and basic care facilities to conduct routine COVID-19 testing of residents and staff. The state is still encouraging those facilities to follow federal pandemic protocols on testing and visitation. The state will provide rapid testing supplies to the facilities free of charge.
Daily data
The Health Department on Tuesday announced 100 new COVID-19 cases, raising the state's pandemic total to 100,514, with 98,489 recoveries, 3,884 hospitalizations and 1,449 deaths.
North Dakota's pandemic death toll has not increased for three straight days. Current hospitalizations on Tuesday fell by three from the previous day, to just 19.
The state calculated a positivity rate of 3.22% from 3,999 tests completed Monday.
Nearly 407,000 state residents have been tested for COVID-19, and nearly 158,000 have received at least one dose of vaccine.
Weekly vaccine update
North Dakota has administered 264,281 total doses of the three available vaccines, the state reported Tuesday. Nearly 40,000 doses have been administered in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses, weeks apart. More than 21% of North Dakotans age 16 and older have received one dose; nearly 12% have received two doses. The Pfizer vaccine is federally recommended for people age 16 and older; the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those 18 and older.
North Dakota's rate of total coronavirus vaccine doses administered -- 36,216 people per 100,000 population -- remains among the highest in the country, according to the CDC tracking site. Only Alaska, New Mexico and South Dakota have higher rates.
Pharmacies, local public health departments and private health care providers all are offering vaccines. There are 405 enrolled provider sites in the state, including 67 in Burleigh-Morton.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.